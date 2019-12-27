Forum: First World status more than just attaining checklist of qualities

I take issue with Professor Tommy Koh's prescriptions for how Singaporeans can achieve First World status (Five tests of a truly First World people, Dec 21).

First, just as Prof Koh acknowledges "Third World" to be a problematic phrase, I caution against uncritically using the term "First World" to describe the ideal state of society.

Countries typically identified as being part of the First World can and do suffer from extreme social problems far worse than what Singapore has to reckon with.

Second, it is overly simplistic to reduce First World status to a mere checklist. Societal integrity extends far deeper than good manners and outward behaviour.

Prof Koh has identified the symptoms, but his prognosis is incomplete.

Third, I would argue that Singaporeans were already a First World people in the 1980s, and that they have since lost those qualities.

I recall the Singapore of the 1980s as a clean and green garden city, whose people had begun to grasp modern civic-mindedness, yet very much retained their fundamental sense of kampung spirit. The nation then was small, but tightly knit.

It took 20 years from independence and more than 16 public education campaigns to achieve that high standard.

In the years since, and in the absence of the same careful tending, Singapore society has seemingly regressed. Population growth and unfettered competition for opportunities and resources have led to increased alienation and selfishness.

Therefore, regaining the First World mentality is not a matter of passing arbitrary tests, but addressing the systemic problems that have caused Singapore to lose its way.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi