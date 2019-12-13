Forum: Firms should make social sustainability a key corporate strategy

Amid growing economic disparity, it is important that companies make social sustainability a key corporate strategy and leverage their resources to create values with and for the community (Push to get firms to donate unused staff benefits, Dec 6).

Doing good can be good business if the purpose is aligned with customers, partners, employees and shareholders. It requires a company to integrate sustainability deeply into its engagements to affect decision-making at every level.

I hope there will be more tie-ups in future among companies, non-profit organisations and the Government to make giving simple, meaningful and fun for everyone in Singapore.

This is because democratisation of social development is the key to building a caring, inclusive and sustainable future for Singapore.

Today, there are platforms that connect diverse stakeholders and let them collaborate to tackle complex challenges.

To succeed, we must move away from the silo mentality and ensure all stakeholders understand the need to contribute to the shared purpose.

Only then can we create greater good for all and build the sustainable future we need.

Andy Sim Ngee Ho