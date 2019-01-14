Firms must take lead in going green to create impact

There are regular Forum letters with good suggestions by writers on how the use of plastic bags, plastic straws and others can be cut down (Saving Earth goes beyond straw bans, by Ms Natasha Bipin Doshi, Dec 24, 2018; and Adopt 'shock therapy' to tackle plastic problem, by Mr Sean Lim Wei Xin, Jan 3).

However, I would personally be more encouraged to reduce, reuse and recycle if I saw big companies setting a good example at their corporate events too.

I have noticed that plastic water bottles are always handed out at corporate events. Isn't there an alternative to this?

At corporate meetings, companies can easily offer jugs of water and glasses at the board table instead of plastic bottles.

Also, soft drink and bottled-water manufacturers should seek alternative bottling methods.

As individuals, we can only avoid buying these, but the impact of our actions is small. Alternative bottling methods will create a far bigger impact.

Also, a complete ban on plastic bags is not a viable option as a majority of the population lives in high-rise buildings and many Housing Board blocks do not have adequate food-disposal methods. People need to bag their rubbish so as not to attract insects and rodents.

Rena Ong (Mrs)