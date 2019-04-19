Fines not answer to problem of texting while crossing roads

While Mr Cheng Choon Fei's idea of punishing pedestrians who use their phones while crossing the road is a step in the right direction (Fine pedestrians who use phones while crossing roads, April 10), it is, sadly, impractical and nearly impossible to enforce.

There are currently thousands of personal mobility device (PMD) users on the roads, some of whom continue to flout the rules governing PMD use.

The authorities are already having a hard time cracking down on these violators due to manpower constraints.

Now imagine that the authorities have to crack down on the hundreds of thousands of pedestrians who may use their phones while crossing the road.

Clearly, it would be more feasible to educate the population on the dangers of phone use while crossing the road, and appeal to them to be more sensible.

Neo Poh Goon