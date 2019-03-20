Fine motorcyclists who park indiscriminately

Mr Ho San Cheow's observation of the invasion by personal mobility devices (PMDs) and bicycles on pavements is nothing new, especially considering how motorcyclists have been freely riding on pavements without consequences for many years (Don't wait for more accidents before acting on PMD menace, March 16).

I see many local and foreign motorbikes being ridden and parked indiscriminately on pavements on a daily basis.

Many food delivery motorcyclists also treat the pavements as their own private streets.

One example of this is at the Lot 1 shopping mall, near the fast-food chains, where many motorbikes are often parked illegally all over the pavements.

To curb this decades-old social disease, I suggest adopting a progressive fine model, where a first-time offender is fined $100 and repeat offenders are fined more each time they commit the same offence.

This progressive fine model will also nip all other problems, like littering and putting up illegal banners, in the bud.

Cheang Peng Wah