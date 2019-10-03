Financial failures in English football hold lessons for SPL

It is worrying to read about Warriors FC, the last local team to lift the Singapore Premier League (SPL) trophy back in 2014, and its financial management woes (FAS orders Warriors FC to remove GM, Aug 31).

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) is clearly delivering on its promise to improve the financial governance of SPL clubs.

Half a world away, the illustrious 134-year history of two-time English FA Cup winners Bury Football Club (Bury FC) recently came to an end as a result of concerns over financial governance, or the lack of it.

The club's financial problems had been escalating as a result of over-leveraging in the reckless pursuit of football league promotion, leaving staff, players and creditors unpaid.

Matters reached a crescendo when the club was unable to prove sufficiently to the English Football League (EFL) that it could continue operations as a financially viable football club, eventually leading to its expulsion - the first football club in 27 years since the last expulsion to be ignominiously forced out of the EFL due to bankruptcy.

Shortly afterwards, Bolton Wanderers Football Club - one-time Uefa Cup contenders and former football club to retired Japanese football star Hidetoshi Nakata - narrowly escaped the same fate.

Research provides empirical support that football clubs could benefit from improved financial governance practices such as financial planning and risk assessment procedures.

Bury FC's demise was a major wake-up call for the entire English football ecosystem, triggering a parliamentary inquiry, no less, into the Football Association and EFL's financial governance of football clubs, and not a little bit of soul-searching as to what went wrong.

These are valuable takeaways for Singapore football too, in the ongoing conversations on the financial governance of Singapore football clubs and elevating Singapore football to new heights.

As yet another foreign team wins this season of the SPL for a fifth straight year, the Singapore football fraternity should be commended for maintaining its bearings and not losing sight of financial governance, even as the FAS continues its good work to make the SPL more competitive and exciting to raise local football standards, and sets ambitious goals such as qualifying for the 2034 Fifa World Cup.

Woon Wee Min