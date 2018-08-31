Film has given local artists, crew a global audience

Although the Singapore Film Commission (SFC) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) support the film Crazy Rich Asians, that does not change author Kevin Kwan's status. He is still a national service defaulter wanted by the Government.

However, SFC's and STB's support for the film has helped showcase the work of 12 cast members and 297 production crew members to the world.

Had these organisations not lent their support, these talents would have missed a significant opportunity.

Would it have been right to sacrifice the prospects of more than 300 people for the sake of one - even though he is a wanted man (Wrong to support work of person who broke the law, by Mr Michael Lum; Aug 29)?

Before I watched the movie, I too thought that our local authorities should not have backed the movie due to Mr Kwan's issue.

However, after watching the movie, I have come to think differently.

Seeing so many local artists, the familiar sights and sounds of Singapore life as well as the list of credits made me realise that this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the cast and crew to show their talents internationally. It would have been such a waste if the movie producers had employed Asians from other countries instead.

Everyone takes away something different from the movie.

For Mr Manoraj Rajathurai, it was the display of excessive wealth and the social divide (Movie accentuates social divide, stereotypes; Aug 29).

While the above is true, especially in the first half of the movie, something else left a deeper impression on me - sacrifice. I took away the message that love comes with sacrifice.

Whether rich or poor, warm-hearted or otherwise, crazy or sane, there are people who will put loved ones before themselves, people who will quietly bear emotional upheavals and suffering because there are duties to fulfil, and people who understand that love is not just a word, but an action.

Therefore, as crazy as SFC and STB may appear to be, to me, they made the right call.

Grace Chua Siew Hwee (Madam)