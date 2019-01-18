Fight against litter needs support of public

We thank Mr Lee Yong Se for his letter (Crack down on litterbugs; Jan 11).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) takes a firm stand against litterbugs.

In 2017, more than 32,000 tickets were issued for littering. Repeat offenders have also been made to perform Corrective Work Orders, and there were 2,000 such orders in 2017.

We need the support and co-operation of the public in binning their litter responsibly.

The community is also encouraged to initiate or take part in clean-up sessions, such as those organised by the Public Hygiene Council.

NEA will continue to work with like-minded stakeholders such as the Public Hygiene Council, Keep Singapore Clean Movement partners, schools and corporate organisations to remind others not to litter and do their part to keep our environment clean.

In the case of beaches, it has been observed that a significant amount of litter is also brought in daily from offshore to our beaches at our northern coast during the north-east monsoon period from November to April.

Our beaches along the southern coast are similarly affected during the south-west monsoon months of May to October.

During these periods, NEA increases the frequency of our cleaning operations, from four times a week to up to two times a day, at affected beaches to help ensure that our beaches are well-maintained.

NEA will continue to monitor the situation and carry out enforcement at Changi Beach Park. Let us work together to keep Singapore clean.

Tai Ji Choong (Mr)

Director

Department of Public Cleanliness

National Environment Agency