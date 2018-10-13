Fee helps operators defray costs of retrieving bicycles

We would like to thank Mr Andrew Seow Chwee Guan for his letter (Why does fine for indiscriminate parking go to shared-bike firms?; Sept 29).

The aim of the licensing regime is to ensure that bicycle-sharing operators operate in a responsible manner, and make considerate and efficient use of limited public spaces.

Users play a key role in this ecosystem and will thus be required to park shared bicycles within proper parking spaces from January, using the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) islandwide QR code parking system.

Users who do not park properly and scan the QR code will be charged an additional $5 fee.

This fee is imposed and collected by the bike-sharing operators as a disincentive against indiscriminate parking, as LTA holds them responsible for ensuring their users park properly and putting in all the necessary measures to achieve this.

This is similar to the penalty schemes that operators such as SGBike have adopted.

The additional fee also helps these operators offset the cost of collecting and relocating the indiscriminately parked bicycles.

LTA will continue to review its regulations to nurture an environment where all active mobility devices, regardless of whether they are shared or individually owned, are used and parked safely and responsibly.

Andrew Cheah

Chief, Active Mobility

Land Transport Authority