F&B outlets can do more to improve food handling

Without a doubt, more can be done to improve food handling in the local food and beverage scene (Sick after eating delivered food, Sept 2).

For example, at some of the outlets I frequent, I notice that when I order soft-boiled eggs, the cashier who takes my order would collect payment and crack the eggs with his bare hands.

Given that the cashier is handling notes and coins, he should not be allowed to crack the eggs as it may result in contamination.

Germs or bacteria may be introduced and compromise food hygiene and safety.

The outlet should get another staff member to crack the eggs using sterilised gloves, or let customers crack their own eggs.

It can also provide antiseptic wipes or hand sanitisers at its tables, or install hand washing basins with soap.

In hawker centres, customers are served soft-boiled eggs that they have to crack themselves. Customers bear responsibility for keeping their own hands clean before consuming the eggs.

In the light of recent food poisoning cases in Singapore, food and beverage establishments should review their processes and improve on practices that potentially compromise food safety.

Ee Teck Siew