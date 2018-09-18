Fandi's apology over remark shows humility

I commend interim national football coach Fandi Ahmad for apologising for his "turban" comment during a press conference last week (Fandi apologises for remarks to Sikh reporter; Sept 15).

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has also apologised on Fandi's behalf.

The religious articles of any community must be universally respected.

Fandi meant no malice in his response to a query raised by The New Paper reporter Dilenjit Singh.

It was a comment he made in jest without honestly realising that it could be hurtful to the Sikh community.

However, the fact that Fandi went up to Mr Dilenjit immediately after the press conference to apologise to him speaks volumes of Fandi's upbringing and humility.

By apologising, Fandi and the FAS have shown the highest level of professionalism and respect in engaging the community at all times.

A. Thiyaga Raju