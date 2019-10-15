Forum: Family unit is at root of unified society

A country is made of its people. The smallest unit that forms a country is the family. Citizens form families, then communities, societies, and countries.

We are only as strong as our weakest link.

Good governance keeps this in mind, and Singapore has consistently encouraged, supported and promoted family bonds.

When we spend time with our family, we share our thoughts, experiences, and ups and downs. Parents are our best counsellors, advisers and mentors, as they have the children's best interests at heart.

So when a family unit share opinions and ideologies, differences may arise, which is a good thing. In that way, members of the family unit can learn to agree to disagree and respect each other's differences.

This will teach our children to process our thoughts, filter information, and welcome and respect the differences that exist within a community, society or country.

This will lay the foundation of a unified diversified country with strong cohesiveness that welcomes and embraces differences.

Anatassia Basyarudin