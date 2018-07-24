Familiar value system of old school a draw for alumni

There have been several letter writers who have argued for removing the priority for children of alumni members during Primary 1 school admissions (Time to scrap priority admission for kids of alumni, by Ms Grace Lim Kor Lei, July 15; Do more to stop giving priority to alumni, by Mr Daryl Tan, July 17; Being born lucky is not a talent worth rewarding, by Mr Harisan Unais Nasir, July 19; Priority to alumni goes against meritocracy, equal opportunity, by Mr Darren Ng Zixiang; July 21).

I would like to argue that there is no conflict with meritocracy in allowing some amount of priority for children whose parents have such school affiliations.

In society, there has always been those who are richer and those less privileged. The issue of established or, for want of a better word, "branded" schools having better educated and financially well-off parents is a natural progression of society.

Alumni put their children in their alma mater for reasons beyond just academic excellence. These include sharing the value systems of the school and wanting their children to develop in such an environment.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has decided to allow Primary 1 priority admission for MOE kindergarten students co-located at primary schools. Why? Itrecognised the value of easing a child into primary school in a constant environment.

Hence, alumni have every right to wish the same for their children - to have them educated in an environment where they know the ethos and value systems are similar.

The social-divide debate is a much deeper issue that bears deeper thinking. The education scene is but a reflection of social and global forces at work in our country.

Those who are more able should encourage their children to be humble and give back to society.

Those who are trying to improve their lot should also persevere and accept help along the way. Then our social compact will remain strong.

Lee Meng Chian