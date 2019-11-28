Forum: FairPrice's explanation not convincing

I found FairPrice's response (FairPrice avoids unnecessary, excessive use of packaging, Nov 27) to a reader's letter rather unconvincing.

Instead of protecting the environment and cutting down on plastic waste in Singapore, FairPrice packages much of the produce it sells.

Only some fruits and vegetables need to be packaged for extra protection. Fruits that are softer, such as blueberries and grapes, may benefit from this packaging, but others such as apples and pears do not.

Also, there are biodegradable alternatives to plastic that FairPrice is not using at the moment.

For decades, before plastic packaging became so widespread, consumers bought fruits and vegetables, cooked them and ate them without suffering health problems. Why would it be any different now?

Neo Jia En