FairPrice overusing plastic packaging for produce

In its response to readers, FairPrice appears to be patting itself on the back for its Plastic Bag Management Programme and related initiatives to reduce plastic bag use (Stepping up fight against plastic use, Nov 20).

While I do support that, I wonder if FairPrice is completely oblivious to the increasingly appalling use of plastic packaging in its produce section? Go into any FairPrice market and you'll see rows of pears, apples, peaches and other fruit packaged into non-recyclable plastic containers. Upon reaching home these are immediately discarded with no other practical use, unlike plastic bags.

While other markets are also guilty of this, FairPrice is the biggest offender, and I will buy my fresh fruit elsewhere until this changes.

Alexander Glass