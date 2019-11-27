Forum: FairPrice avoids unnecessary, excessive use of packaging

We thank Mr Alexander Glass for his feedback (FairPrice overusing plastic packaging for produce, Nov 22).

Food safety and quality take priority at our supermarkets, especially when handling fresh and delicate produce items.

Depending on the type of fruit and vegetable, different packaging - from cling wraps to trays to bags - are used to reduce damage and minimise cross-contamination to retain the integrity of the product.

Nonetheless, we are committed to reducing plastic waste and will avoid unnecessary or excessive use of packaging when transporting and retailing these products.

The "no plastic bag" initiative is part of the FairPrice plastic bag management programme.

It is a holistic and scalable framework that aims to address the wider impact of plastic bag use on the environment, while taking into consideration customers' needs and habits.

We appreciate that this initiative has since garnered much support from consumers.

Excessive plastic consumption is a pertinent issue that requires sustained and concerted effort from industry players, government agencies and the community.

Jonas Kor

Director

Corporate Communications

NTUC FairPrice