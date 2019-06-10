Facilitate childcare services among neighbours

I read with deep sadness about the fall of a six-year-old girl to her tragic death from a flat in Ang Mo Kio (Girl, 6, dies after falling from 11th-storey flat in Ang Mo Kio, June 6). My deepest condolences to her parents for the tragic loss of their child.

Although the reason her parents had left her alone at home was not known, the girl was evidently in some distress as she was reported to have been crying before the tragedy happened.

It also seemed that she was left alone for a lengthy period of time.

As many parents in our society are working, their young children are usually left under the watch of domestic helpers, grandparents or childcare centres.

However, there may be some who, for various reasons, are not taking up such options.

Perhaps community groups like the residents' committees can help facilitate the provision of some form of childcare by the immediate neighbours of children who are home alone and whose parents are unable to avail themselves of the usual means of childcare.

John Yuen Chee Wai