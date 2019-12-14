Extending ABSD deadline will not remove market risk

Property developers have expressed disquiet over having to pay a hefty penalty if they fail to develop and dispose of all the units built within five years (ABSD 'extension' may ease glut but experts flag limp demand, Dec 12).

Some may claim that these measures seem draconian, and even distort the workings of market forces.

There are varied interests at play here. Housing, which is a basic need, must be treated differently because the state administers the resource of land on which private developers build units to sell to buyers. There is an inherent public interest.

No one can time the market perfectly. Economic cycles are unpredictable. If there is no time limit set for units to be built and sold, developers may sit on the land while waiting for demand to soar. It would then be developers taking control and interfering in the workings of market forces, much to the detriment of buyers.

There is also a time lag between land acquisition and getting units ready for sale. The market may have changed during this period.

When the market is exuberant, developers may scurry to accumulate land in hope of profit. Some may go overboard in bidding for land, as recent collective sale acquisitions have shown.

But who can be sure what the market will be like within five years?

As the market can move either way, extending the additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) deadline beyond five years does not eradicate risk. There is greater uncertainty further into the future.

There is always risk in any business venture. Property development is no exception.

It is better to have timely regulations that guard against potential fallout from exuberance that may affect the masses. We should learn from the past.

Lee Teck Chuan