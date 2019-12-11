Expand use of student pass to teach financial literacy

I believe that financial literacy is a life skill that everyone will stand to benefit from (Financial literacy for kids, Dec 8).

Debt cases originating from instalment plans are on the rise, and I believe this is because financial planning and management may not be a priority for young people subscribing to the philosophy of "you only live once".

Had financial literacy been taught to them at an earlier age, the situation would not be as dire.

If Singapore wants to become a smart nation, it must learn to collect, process and evaluate data.

What better place to start than the student pass? Currently, students use it only to pay for public transport. Imagine expanding this to cover all forms of expenses.

As a parent, aren't you curious what your children are eating in school? Wouldn't it be nice to open up an app to see what your child bought from the school canteen? Besides this, the card can also be used to pay for books from the school bookshop, uniforms and school fees, among other things.

Collecting data is just the first step in teaching financial literacy. With this data, students can do things such as analysing spending habits and setting financial goals.

It will be good if part of next year's Budget could be set aside for this project.

Chua Boon Hou