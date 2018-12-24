Expand football coverage to other global teams and competitions

The Straits Times' Sport section has traditionally been reporting on football events that are of European origin.

I think it is time to expand the horizon and report on clubs and league championships in the other parts of the world, such as those from Japan, Australia and the United States.

Such clubs have been around for quite some time but reports on them in our local papers are scarce, if at all.

Other European leagues such as the Dutch Eredivisie and the German Bundesliga, which have quite a sizeable number of followers in Singapore based on my observation, are also not widely reported on.

I am sure that including more football leagues and championships in other parts of the world will make the Sport section more vibrant and attract more readers.

Roy Goh Hin Soon