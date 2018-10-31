Expand dementia app to cater to kids with special needs

The launch of the Dementia Friends app is an innovative approach to tackle a prevailing issue within the community (App way to help carers of dementia patients; Oct 26).

It harnesses collective effort and enhances community spirit through the use of technology.

One of its key functions lies with locating seniors with dementia.

It is noteworthy that parents or caregivers of children with special needs face similar problems as well.

These children are often reported missing due to their tendency to wander or run off. Such occurrences cause stress and anxiety to their family members. Often, assistance through social platforms has limited influence on people. With plenty of information fighting for our attention, such calls for help are often missed.

The Dementia Friends app becomes a potential game changer. It can be expanded to include children with special needs.

Although the contexts are different, the agony experienced in the search for their loved ones is clearly relatable.

The developers of the Dementia Friends app should consider coming up with a similar function for children with special needs.

Colin Tan Heng Yeow