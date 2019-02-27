Expand benefits of PAssion Silver Card

Among the perks of the Merdeka Generation Package is a $100 top-up for the PAssion Silver Card, which can be utilised for activities at the community clubs.

Currently, we already have the ActiveSG credit that serves a similar purpose.

To avoid duplication, I propose that the benefits of the PAssion Silver Card be extended to the following:

• Payment of fees for health seminars and screenings, as well as to watch competitive sporting matches.

• Payment of fees for qigong, taiji and other non-competitive mass exercises.

• Purchase of health supplements and accessories, such as skipping ropes and yoga mats, for exercising at home, as many seniors may find it hard to go to the gym or public swimming pools.

• Buying necessary items to aid in daily life for the disabled, handicapped or those with special needs.•

This will allow the card to be better utilised by members of the Merdeka Generation.

Patrick Tan Keong Boon