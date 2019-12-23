Exempt elderly security officers from course exam

The Government wants all security officers to attend the Recognise Terrorist Threats (RTT) course, failing which they can work only at construction sites or condominiums.

It is a good move but the more elderly officers have examination phobia and tend to panic when they are tested.

On the one hand, the Government is encouraging companies to employ physically and medically fit senior citizens as they can be gainfully employed and lead independent lives. On the other hand, the authorities are placing stress on these seniors who want to work in the security industry, by imposing many regulatory requirements for them, including sitting exams.

Can these seniors attend the RTT course and gain knowledge but be exempted from the assessment? This way, they can continue working in all sectors in the security industry.

Govin Manu