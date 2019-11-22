Excerpts to readers' letters

CHANGE BUS WHEELCHAIR BAYS

The wheelchair bays in public buses need to be corrected. Currently, wheelchair users in the bay face a different direction from other commuters. When I am seated in my wheelchair in a bus, I find it stressful because I am unable to check if I am approaching my destination.

The authorities should review and fix this. Otherwise we have to monitor the number of stops and get the bus captain to help us to alight at the right bus stop.

Lee Hwee Teck

CAN SURVEILLANCE BE MISUSED?

It was reported that Singapore is the 11th most surveilled city in the world (Singapore keeps its spot as world's second safest city, Aug 30). I applaud the Government for keeping Singapore safe.

However, it's worth noting that this protection comes at a certain cost to privacy. Is it possible for these cameras to be used for non-security-related reasons, and if so, what forms of redress would a citizen have?

Ethan Lee

MAKE MOBILITY DEVICES MORE VISIBLE

I refer to the unfortunate accident in which a personal mobility aid (PMA) rider was involved in a collision with a taxi at a pedestrian crossing (Mobility-aid user, 73, in accident with taxi, Nov 18). PMAs and wheelchairs sit low to the ground and are not easily visible.

In many other countries, low-level mobility devices are made more visible to other road users by flying a red flag at the end of a rod attached to the device so that they can be easily spotted. Can we legislate that such rods and flags be fitted to make such mobility devices more visible?

Leonard McCully

CALL THEM 'GLOBAL TALENT'

Ms Myrna Thomas' letter (Rethink the term 'foreign talent', Nov 9) is timely, with globalisation coming under greater scrutiny.

It always puzzled me why our Government coined the term "foreign talent" when building up our industries and capabilities to world-class standards. An unintended but collateral denotation is that Singaporeans are less than equal to the task's requirements, which surely puts off Singaporeans as we have achieved world-class standards in education and skills.

What Singapore wants is to attract and retain talents wherever they may be, including Singaporeans. Talent knows no border, nationality or creed. Therefore perhaps the term "global talent" is more appropriate in our efforts to ensure the continual relevance and vitality of Singapore.

Hoe Lye Soon

HAVE A 'MERRY CHRISTMAS' GREETING

Orchard Road looks beautiful with its festive decor. But it feels a little incomplete because the decorations do not show any Christmas greetings or wishes throughout the stretch from Dhoby Ghaut to Tanglin Road.

Having beautiful and colourful decorations without festive greetings is like having a beautifully decorated cake without words to say that it is a birthday cake. Other streets that light up for Hari Raya, Deepavali and Chinese New Year have wishes displayed, and rightly so as it brings out the beauty of religious, ethnic, cultural and festive celebration.

Florence Veronica Minjoot