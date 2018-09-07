Excerpts from readers' letters: New cycling speed limit unrealistic

NEW CYCLING SPEED LIMIT UNREALISTIC

I read with great disappointment the Government's acceptance of the Active Mobility Advisory Panel's recommendations on new speed limits (Speed limits on footpaths for cyclists, PMD users cut to 10kmh; Sept 5).

Has the panel considered the implication of this on cyclists?

A speed limit of 10kmh to 15kmh is actually a very leisurely pace for cyclists. Many people may find it tricky to control their bicycles at slower speeds. Casual cyclists also do not usually have speedometers and may unwittingly exceed 10kmh while cycling leisurely. As a point of reference, a runner could run at between 10kmh and 12kmh.

Going at 12kmh on the road would also put those cyclists next to vehicles moving up to five times faster than them. This could potentially cause traffic jams.

It seems that the Government, while pushing for a car-lite society and a healthy populace, is constraining a mode of transport that supports these two goals.

Adam Reutens-Tan

ENCOURAGE DINERS TO CLEAN

In Japanese foodcourts, the management places wet and dry wiping cloths on the tables and at the counters for dirty cutlery for patrons to wipe the tables themselves before and after eating.

I hope some of our foodcourts and hawker centres can emulate this to promote good hygienic practices. We must build on our caring attitude for one another when we dine in public places.

Tan Kok Tim

EXTRA SPECIAL HAWKER CULTURE?

Even though I am Singaporean and I love our hawker food, I do not see our hawker culture as being so special that it warrants an inscription into Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (What's so special about Singapore's hawker culture?; Sept 2). Hawker cultures in other countries also have their own unique qualities. Are we saying that ours is more special than theirs?

Also, as it is a very dynamic scene, what aspects of our hawker culture should constitute heritage?

It is good for the Government to highlight the culture, but proposing that it be added to a Unesco cultural heritage list does not appear to be a well-thought-out move.

Liew Yeng Chee

HAND OUT REBATES PRUDENTLY

I urge the Government to hand out rebates prudently (Don't give rebates based on flat size, by Mr Donny Ho Boon Tiong; Sept 3).

Such rebates are intended to defray the cost of living but inevitably end up as a subsidy for luxurious indulgence.

Instead, the Government could give them in the form of a discount if the household's average per capita utility usage rate is less than the national average. This would encourage households to use electricity and water more prudently, and send the message that rebates have to be earned.

Lee Yong Se

MUST BLOGGERS DECLARE SPONSORS?

I recently listened to a discussion on BBC about whether bloggers should declare that a product or service they are reviewing has been paid for in cash or in kind, or under some kind of a "partnership agreement". In some countries, this is mandated by law. Is this also the case in Singapore?

Matthew Ong Koon Lock