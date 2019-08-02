Excerpts from readers' letters

NRIC NUMBER REQUIRED AT SOME SPAS

Several spa outlets offering foot and body massages require customers to provide their NRIC numbers.

When I asked for a reason, given that there is much public concern with personal data breaches, I was told it is a mandatory requirement by the Singapore Police Force. I was also shown a printed notice by the police.

There was no mention as to why this is necessary. It looks like spa outlets will still require customers to reveal their NRIC details even after Sept 1.

Chan Kwang Ping

WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO PATRIOTISM?

I notice that without a residents' committee involvement, few households would display the national flag outside their unit for National Day.

In my private residential estate of Serangoon Gardens, not even one house has a flag at its gate. Many industrial and commercial buildings, and even the Serangoon Gardens police post, do not have the flag or buntings on display. What has happened to patriotism?

Neo Poh Goon

INCLUDE NATIONAL FLAG IN NDP FUNPACKS

Most of the National Day decorations are put up either by residents' committees (RCs) in HDB estates or by the management committees of private condominiums. Individual households that wish to put up a flag will have to buy it from a retailer or RC office.

To encourage citizens to display the state flag, include it in the National Day Parade funpacks.

The flag should be durable, waterproof and made of recyclable material so that it can be reused for a few years.

It would be heartwarming to see the state flag proudly displayed outside homes as part of National Day celebrations.

Seet Choon Hong

DON'T BE AFRAID TO ASK ABOUT SUICIDE

I am saddened, but not surprised about the number of teen suicides (Number of suicides committed by teenage boys hits record high, July 29).

The youth-focused charity that I head has seen many teens needing help and guidance. My team of youth workers and counsellors are adept at spotting troubled youth and are prepared to ask if they are contemplating suicide or self-harm.

There is nothing wrong in broaching the suicide question. Many avoid asking for fear that it will plant suicidal thoughts in a teen's mind. Rest assured that it will not happen.

There are some, not just teens, who, suffering in silence, would welcome a caring soul. It may just save a life.

John Tan Kong Eng (Dr)