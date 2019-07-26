Excerpts from readers' letters

LAW NEEDED FOR PMD FIRE THREAT

There has been an alarming rise in the number of fires in residential apartments.

One cause is from PMD batteries bursting into flames during charging. This is a proven drawback of lithium batteries.

It is not enough to ask owners to take care when charging their equipment.

A law should be passed to penalise them for causing a fire and also to make them responsible for compensating the innocent victims.

With new devices and new dangers, we need to have laws to deal with them effectively and expeditiously.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)

IDEA FOR A FIRE SAFETY ROADSHOW

Given the recent cases of fire in Housing Board homes, it is sad that many flat owners do not have a fire extinguisher.

Recently, I attended a roadshow at West Coast Market and was given a chance to put out a small fire with a fire extinguisher.

There were several extinguishers on display but I found out that they were only for stall holders. Perhaps such a roadshow targeting HDB residents is in order.

The cost of a fire extinguisher at $39 may not be low enough to persuade residents to buy one.

Perhaps a slight subsidy by the Government may make it more attractive for residents to purchase one or two.

Chew Chee Weng

SAFETY FIRST FOR SHUTTLE BUSES

Many seniors depend on the shuttle bus service provided by Singapore General Hospital.

I boarded a shuttle bus recently and noticed a sign in English that read: "For your own safety please do not sit here". It was placed at the row of seats in the back.

It was unpleasant to witness the driver yelling at helpless seniors, who apparently could not read or understand the sign in English instructing them not to sit there.

I learnt from the driver that the sign was put up after someone was hurt when the bus suddenly surged forward.

Don't all small buses need to have seat belts and the requirement that passengers have to be strapped in at all times?

Also, multilingual signs may be more helpful.

Loong Chik Tong