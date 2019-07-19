Excerpts from readers' letters

U-SAVE REBATE UNUSED AFTER SWITCH

When the Open Electricity Market was launched, consumers were assured that they would continue to enjoy U-Save rebates should they choose to switch electricity retailers. It was with this assurance that I switched to Sembcorp Power last year. To date, I have not seen any U-Save rebate being used to offset my electricity bills.

After deducting for other utility charges, my U-Save rebates sit unutilised in my SP Services account. When contacted, Sembcorp Power and SP Services put the blame on each other, with no solution offered. Clearly, there are kinks in the system which have yet to be ironed out. The public should be properly informed as this may affect their decision to switch electricity retailers.

Lee Teck Kiang

WHY LIMITS ON RENEWING PASS?

Since the introduction of concession passes for students and senior citizens, TransitLink has allowed the purchase of a new monthly pass only up to seven days before the expiry of the current pass. This rule has not changed for decades.

With computerisation, people should be able to update, renew or buy concession passes at any time.

TransitLink should upgrade its digital and computer system to serve the public better.

David Kwok Ng Kan

NEED TO IMPROVE HIRING PROCESSES

Some challenges job-seekers face include receiving late responses, or even worse, no responses, to their job applications. Given today's technological advances, it should not take very long for job-seekers to find out if their applications are being considered or if they are unsuccessful.

Companies should also share with unsuccessful job applicants the reasons why they did not manage to land an interview or clinch the job. This would provide valuable feedback for candidates to improve on areas highlighted.

Kevin Tan

SHOPS SHOULD DISPLAY UNIT NUMBERS

Many shops in shopping malls do not display their unit numbers. This is a big inconvenience to shoppers. The information directory is of little help as it does not always provide the exact location of a shop. Even with a legend in the map, it still takes time to figure out the location.

It should be made mandatory that tenants display their unit numbers prominently to facilitate their location.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan