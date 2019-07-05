Excerpts from readers' letters

SELL VEGGIES IN SMALLER PACKS

At supermarkets, vegetables are usually packed in family-size quantities, leaving those who cook for one or two persons at home with two choices: eat the same vegetable for one week, or throw away the remaining yellowing vegetables after about a week.

It would help if vegetables, especially those that perish quickly, are sold in smaller packs.

Jennie Cheong

HAZARDOUS BARS AT CARPARK

I was reversing my car at the Block 677 Rangoon Road carpark on June 25 when my rear windscreen shattered as it hit some angled guard bars. I was told that this is a frequent occurrence. So why hasn't this been fixed?

One quick solution is to build a kerb to stop cars from going too close to the bars.

Choong Zheng Hong

REAR CRABS IN MORE HUMANE WAY

To rear crabs in the tiniest space possible makes good business sense (Crabs reared sustainably to help boost Singapore's food security, June 27).

But I was dismayed to see that the containers they are kept in have little space for them to stretch their legs.

Temasek Polytechnic, which is behind the project, should improve the crabs' living conditions. I, for one, do not mind paying more for crabs reared in a more humane way.

Francine Chu

KEEPING TO LEFT NOT ALWAYS RIGHT

Commuters are used to standing on the left of escalators so as not to block those in a rush.

But on crowded escalators, it does not make sense to leave the right side clear when no one is rushing up or down. Everyone is simply standing in a long line on the left side.

Celia Ng

LET CHAS CLINICS RUN BLOOD TESTS

A relative who missed her appointment at Tampines Polyclinic had to wait 11/2 hours to get a routine blood test done. Then she had to take a new queue number for a urine test. Previously, she waited an hour when she kept her appointment.

The Health Ministry should allow polyclinics to refer patients to Community Health Assist Scheme-approved clinics for blood tests, and the results can then be followed up by polyclinic doctors. This will cut waiting times at polyclinics.

David Soh Poh Huat

HAVE RECYCLING BINS IN PARKS

Currently, there are only common bins for general waste at East Coast Park. The authorities should also have recycling bins, especially in places where many people congregate for picnics, such as barbecue pits, pavilions and camping sites.

This way, we can all help to make our parks and gardens greener in more ways than one.

Koh Chin Neo