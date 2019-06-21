Excerpts from readers' letters

ILLEGALLY MODIFIED PMDS

A personal mobility device (PMD) that weighed 83kg was seized by the authorities recently (Nearly 130 PMDs seized in May for flouting rules, June 11).

Can you imagine the injuries that would have resulted had that PMD run into a pedestrian?

With the Active Mobility Act in place, how is it possible for people to own such oversized, illegal PMDs? Were they imported, smuggled in, built or modified locally?

While we are, correctly, taking action against errant riders, should not action also be taken against those who supply or modify such illegal PMDs?

Tan Soon Hock

DISPOSABLES STILL UBIQUITOUS

As a regular patron of the hawker centres at Pasir Ris Central and Our Tampines Hub, I have observed that the use of disposables for dine-in meals is widespread, contrary to the National Environment Agency's statement (Disposables not allowed at new hawker centres, June 19).

At Pasir Ris Central, single-use drink stirrers are given out by default at the drinks stall, and my requests for a teaspoon were rejected.

At Our Tampines Hub, disposable spoons are given out at the desserts stall.

In our push to reduce waste, more disincentives - such as a plastic levy - are needed to nudge Singaporeans to adopt more environmentally friendly behaviour.

Lee Yong Se

REGULAR CORRIDOR CLUTTER CHECKS

Clutter, be it laundry, plants or even old cabinets, is a common sight along many Housing Board corridors.

It would be helpful if town councils made regular checks for corridor clutter on every block.

Such a job would not require intensive labour, so town councils could hire senior citizens, letting them earn some pocket money while staying active.

This would be more effective than waiting until a complaint is received.

Gwendolen Lim Jing Yun