Excerpts from readers' letters

CHALLENGING POFMA IN COURT

In debating the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) in Parliament, disappointingly, not a single Member of Parliament asked the following question: Once a court challenge is filed, who will represent the minister who made the decision and order?

I infer that the Attorney-General's Chambers will do it. It will probably send a senior state counsel - and if not, the Solicitor-General or the Deputy Attorney-General himself.

If that is so, the "challenges in court" will be far from "easy", or "simple, quick and low-cost" (Pofma: Too powerful or not enough?, May 26).

Low Wee Ping

VEHICLE INSPECTION WOES

There are nine vehicle inspection centres in Singapore serving the entire vehicle population. This has resulted in long waiting times for consumers. I waited more than one hour to have my vehicle inspected during one of these checks.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) should expand the vehicle inspection channels to include authorised vehicle distributors' service centres. This leads to time and cost savings, as well as efficiency.

The LTA needs to review the service quality levels of inspection centres. Waiting time of one hour is not acceptable. This not only leads to productivity loss but also adds to environmental costs, as the engines and air-conditioning of the vehicles are left running during the wait.

Gary Ng Jit Meng

BARRIER FOR MEDICAL TALENT

There are many Singaporeans who are highly trained medical practitioners overseas. They are often interested to return home to practise but have not been able to, because of an archaic requirement in the specialist accreditation system.

The Specialists Accreditation Board (SAB) in Singapore requires foreign-trained medical doctors to have received an employment offer from a local hospital or healthcare institution before they can submit an application for accreditation.

Prospective hospitals or healthcare institutions, on the other hand, often require an employment candidate to be accredited before his candidature can be considered. But without having received an offer, the foreign-trained Singaporean doctor cannot apply to the SAB to be accredited.

This is yet another barrier for talented Singaporeans who wish to return and serve their country.

Kenny Ching Hwee Seong (Dr)

NOT RIGHT ANTI-LITTER MESSAGE

Littering laws and fines do help to deter littering, but without people's cooperation, we cannot succeed even with draconian littering laws ($300 fine for shooting rubber bands sparks debate on littering, May 28).

The recent incident would have been a golden opportunity to get people's attention and acceptance if the National Environment Agency (NEA) officer had used his discretion to give the person a warning and a good dressing-down instead of issuing the $300 fine. News of the incident has gone viral because the public perceives the authorities as heartless.

The NEA should conduct compulsory counselling sessions to get its enforcement officers to act using their heart more than their head. We need our citizenry to believe in the Government and trust it to do the right thing.

Mok Soh Hah