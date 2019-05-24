Excerpts from readers' letters

HOLD OFF ON TOURISM HUB PLANS

Plans to convert the plot of land adjacent to Chinese Garden MRT station, which has been earmarked for a 7ha integrated tourism development, should be held off until a final decision has been made on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project.

This is because our local population is too small and it is vital for us to attract a sizeable tourist population in order for any tourist attraction to succeed.

My hope is that the HSR will bring in more visitors from neighbouring countries. Without a greater influx of tourists, this integrated tourism hub might just become a white elephant.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

LITTERING AT KALLANG MRT STATION

The National Environment Agency (NEA) issued about 39,000 fines for littering last year. What about the litterbugs at Kallang MRT station (More garish CWO vests to make litterbugs more 'distinguishable', May 8)?

Every Sunday, the grass patches in front of the station are filled with litter. Cleaners spend several hours cleaning up every Monday. Birds and pests have been spotted around the leftover food and the piles of rubbish give off a stench. This has been a problem for a few years, and nothing has been done.

Maybe the littering offenders in their garish garments should be sent to clean up that area.

Molan Yeo

RIGHTS OF PART-TIME WORKERS

It's encouraging to see students taking up short-term jobs in the retail or food and beverage sectors during the school holidays.

Most job agencies term these part-time jobs. But in reality, some workers put in more than eight hours a day, and five to six days per week - with no basic benefits.

Such a practice has shortchanged workers in those sectors for years. For instance, when a public holiday falls on a Sunday, even if they put in a full shift on the following Monday, which is a public holiday in lieu, it is considered a normal weekday and they are paid a weekday rate.

Part-time workers in these sectors who are paid hourly need greater protection and a clearer idea of what constitutes unfair practice. The Ministry of Manpower needs to step in and ensure fair employment for all.

Huan Ai Min