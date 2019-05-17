Excerpts from readers' letters

MAKE ROOM FOR FOOTBALL

The sorry state of football here is simply due to the lack of spaces to play football. Spaces like Turf City, where people like my son train and participate in tournaments, are being taken away (Turf City operators asking for lease to be extended, April 26).

It is time the Football Association of Singapore looked into the availability of spaces to play football in Singapore.

Joshua Sng

PRE-OBS CHECK-UPS AT POLYCLINICS

As Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) courses involve physical activities such as trekking and kayaking, all student participants are required to undergo a medical examination before participation.

This mainly involves a simple physical examination and a check on students' tetanus records.

Given that OBS is a nationwide initiative supported by the Ministry of Education, I find it perplexing that the pre-OBS medical examination is not available at all polyclinics, and is available only at private clinics.

I urge the relevant authorities to make the medical examination available in polyclinics, so that all students can enjoy a more cost effective and hassle-free process.

Yiu Wing Lit

MAKE CABBIES SMOKE OUTSIDE TAXIS

While efforts have been made to stem the exposure of second-hand smoke to non-smokers in eateries and public places, it seems passengers of private-hire vehicles and taxis are still exposed to remnant cigarette smoke.

Based on my experience, three out of five taxis appear to have a lingering smoke smell.

I have entered taxis when the driver had wound down the windows to exhale smoke just after taking his last puff.

Why can't drivers smoke outside of their vehicles? I hope ride-hailing services will take this problem into consideration.

Jason Jayden Chua