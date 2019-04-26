Excerpts from readers' letters

RELAX SOCIAL CLUB GAMBLING RULES

As a member of two social clubs in Singapore, I have noticed that there are very tight regulations around "low-roller" gambling activities. The social clubs that I frequent are not even allowed to hold Christmas draws.

Meanwhile, Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa will be allowed to expand their gaming operations here (IRs to invest $9b in new attractions, April 4).

Perhaps it is time to relax the gambling rules in social clubs.

Derek Hodgkinson

WHY I ALIGHT FROM FRONT OF BUSES

Three years ago, when I was 80 years old, I fell and injured my knee while alighting from a public bus.

Now, I need the support of a walker and, hence, I am guilty of alighting from the front of buses (Stop alighting from entrances of buses, by Mr Teo Gek Seng, April 22). I do so because it is safer. This also allows the bus driver to see me, giving me adequate time to alight safely before he drives off.

Cheng Lian Seah

WHY WASN'T CHEATING DETECTED?

I am disappointed that the Central Provident Fund and NTUC Income were duped by a Singaporean who falsely declared his mother's death (Son, mum accused of bid to cheat insurers out of $3.7m by falsely declaring her death, April 13).

Forgeries are so prevalent these days that it makes me wonder why some agencies still do not appear to take such cases seriously.

Lim Boon Hee