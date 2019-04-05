Excerpts from readers' letters

USE TECH TO MONITOR BUS LANES

Often, I see vehicles other than buses using the bus lane during the operational hours.

Every now and then, there is a Land Transport Authority officer stationed by the side of the road with cameras to catch offenders.

In a smart country like Singapore, clearly this is not an efficient way to police bus lanes.

I wonder what is stopping the authorities from using technology to monitor this situation.

Ho Yew Kee

LACK OF GRAFFITI A PLEASANT CHANGE

Riding in a taxi from Changi Airport to my hotel, I noticed something was missing - graffiti.

I have taken the same ride from the airports of many countries, but the difference was very clear this time.

In Australia, graffiti is banned and is a crime in most states but it occurs everywhere and is a literal blight on the walls and trains of the country.

The reality is that it can be prevented, but many countries have given up.

Keep up the good work, Singapore.

Dennis Fitzgerald

INDICATE STOP MARK AT BUS STOPS

I have, on numerous occasions, seen the confusion that occurs whenever a wheelchair-user wants to board or alight from a bus.

The bus captains are usually unable to align, at the first attempt, the rear door with the wheelchair embarkation or disembarkation point at the bus stop.

Perhaps a mark should be painted at the bus stop parallel to the front door so that bus captains can stop at the correct point for people in wheelchairs.

There is also a need to relook the design of future bus stops so that wheelchair-users can embark and disembark from a covered bus stop rather than do so, as at present, in an exposed area next to the bus stop.

Bachan Singh