Excerpts from readers' letters

USE CC SPACE FOR HAWKER STALLS

We should set aside spaces in community centres for small hawker stalls, as I believe that a lot of the space in CCs is underutilised.

Such neighbourhood hawker stalls at CCs can provide alternative work spaces for the elderly in the neighbourhood who want to continue working.

The rental, licensing and other fees can be controlled given the smaller set-up.

This will help to preserve our food heritage markers as well as support Singaporean hawkers.

Chai Meng Woei

WATER POINTS IN HAWKER CENTRES

To promote a healthy lifestyle for all, I strongly recommend that free drinking water be provided at all foodcourts and hawker centres.

When I travelled to South Korea, I noticed that all their foodcourts had a water corner, with sterilised cups and both hot and cold water provided.

This could be a good starting point in the fight against diabetes, and will encourage people to drink water instead of a sugary drink when they are thirsty.

Chua May Lee (Madam)

RESTRICTIVE INSURANCE CONDITION

When I was looking to recruit a foreign domestic worker, I came across many employment agencies that insisted I purchase medical insurance for my maid from them.

However, I've noticed that many of these insurance policies are not as comprehensive as others offered in the market, nor as cheap.

As the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) mandates that employers must provide adequate coverage for maids, why should employers let agencies dictate the coverage that we wish to provide?

I understand many agencies have deals with insurers, but they should not make it mandatory for employers to purchase insurance from them.

MOM should set clear guidelines on this.

Ng Sout San

IS THERE A MINIMUM DONATION SUM?

Last Thursday, l was approached by collectors representing a registered charity in Jurong East and was told that, as well as direct debit transactions, they also accepted cash donations.

But when I tried to make a cash donation, l was told that it had to be a minimum of $10. Since when have charities taken it upon themselves to decline cash donations on the basis that they are too small?

Paul Fitzpatrick

ENCOURAGE LOCAL WORKS OF ART

I have noticed that in many prominent spaces in Singapore, such as Orchard Road and Changi Airport, most of the works of art are by foreign artists.

It makes me wonder if the decision makers think that local artists are not capable of quality art.

The Public Art Trust scheme, with its double tax deduction benefit to encourage commissioning of public art, should be tweaked to encourage the use of local artists' work.

Ong Seok Khim (Miss)