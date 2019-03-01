Excerpts from readers' letters

HELP PARENTS OF KIDS WITH AUTISM

The Housing Board should look into helping parents who have children with autism by allowing them to purchase a one-or two-room flat for their special-needs kids before they turn 35.

I have a son with autism who will turn 21 this year. I am looking for ways to provide him with a stable and comfortable home environment so that he will not be put away in a welfare home.

Those with special needs require time to settle into a new home environment and the earlier they can do so, the better. Perhaps HDB could come up with a policy for parents of special-needs children to purchase an HDB flat as soon as they turn 21.

Ong Siew Choon (Ms)

ALLOW RECORDING OF CONSULTATIONS

With more cases of miscommunication between doctors and patients, it is perhaps time to allow doctors to tape their consultations with patients.

This will ensure the veracity of the encounter. Doctors and patients will also be more conscious of their behaviour and act in a more professional and dignified manner.

Video evidence will save clinicians' time by potentially replacing the need for clinical notes documentation, especially when there is a need to explain procedures for consent taking.

Loo Han Woen (Dr)