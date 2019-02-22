Excerpts from readers' letters

NO MORE REFUND FOR EZ-LINK CARDS

Previously, I was able to get a refund of the remaining value in expired ez-link cards from the Transitlink office. But a few days ago, my daughter was told that she would not get a refund for a card that expired in November. She had to pay $3 to renew the card so as to use the value in it.

What is the point of including an expiry date on ez-link cards and making customers buy a new one?

Poon Mui Kei

CLERICAL JOBS FOR SENIORS

When I went to the polyclinic and hospital for a check-up, I noticed that certain duties that were being performed there could be done by elderly people.

Registration duties, for example, are simple enough for the elderly.

We should let seniors do such clerical duties as they are as capable of doing the job as well as younger people.

John Wee