Excerpts from readers' letters

STOP SINGLE WOMEN FROM DOING IVF

I am sad to learn that there is no law in Singapore to prevent single women from going abroad for in-vitro fertilisation (Unwed mums by choice, Feb 3).

Is it really good for the child to be born without a father? If left unchecked, more children will be born into single-parent families which, studies have shown, will create more social problems.

I suggest the authorities introduce counselling sessions to discourage women considering this path.

Lua Eng Chuan

HELP PREGNANT WOMEN ON TRAINS

A common issue raised by pregnant friends is the difficulty in getting a seat on public transport during their first trimester. It is often the most trying part of the pregnancy, yet the baby bump is not obvious enough for other commuters to notice.

Transport for London, for example, supplies a "Baby on Board" badge on request to pregnant women. Perhaps SMRT and SBS can consider something similar. I believe Singaporeans do not lack compassion, they are simply unaware.

Kloe Ng (Miss)

CHINA PEACE-LOVING? THINK AGAIN

I don't understand how Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi came to the conclusion that colonisation is not in China's DNA (Western nations must respect China's peaceful rise, Feb 11). Despite its rampant corrupt practices in the past, its mighty power was just enough for it to grab the roughly 9.5 million sq km of land around it.

One must not blindly believe China is peace-loving when, in the South China Sea, it started arbitrarily drawing lines in front of our neighbours' seafronts and building military facilities on disputed islands.

Cheang Peng Wah