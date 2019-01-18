Excerpts from readers' letters

VITAL TO RELEASE REPORT ON TENGAH

The Housing Board's reluctance to make public the full report by Aecom on Tengah gives the impression that people in Singapore, and youth in particular, do not have the maturity and thinking skills required to be co-participants in major government policies (Dispute over key findings of Tengah environmental study; Jan 12).

The need to debate facts is crucial in order for our society to progress and to prevent groupthink.

Withholding it is sending the wrong message to youth, and is a step back in improving our education system.

Colin Ong Tau Shien

SKY'S THE LIMIT FOR LOCAL SPORTSMEN

Shuttler Loh Kean Yew's victory over China's Lin Dan at the Thailand Masters is a breath of fresh air in the local sporting scene (Loh claims biggest scalp; Jan 14).

His victory is an indication that achieving success in sports is not an impossible feat for Singapore athletes.

Similarly, Ikhsan Fandi landing a two-year contract with Norwegian second-tier team Raufoss is fantastic news for Singapore football (Ikhsan Fandi signs two-year deal with Norwegian club; Jan 14).

This is proof that for those who dare to chase their dreams for sporting success, the sky is the limit.

Bennie Cheok