Excerpts from readers' letters

SAFE ROAD CROSSINGS IN ALL ESTATES

I have been corresponding with the Land Transport Authority since last December on a safe crossing facility along Choa Chu Kang Way in front of Keat Hong Mirage.

LTA conducted a traffic survey in January, and concluded that the vehicle and pedestrian volumes did warrant a pedestrian crossing facility.

In June, LTA said it was targeting to complete the crossing facility by the end of the year but on Dec 23, it said it would aim to start work early next year.

Signalised crossings, covered walkways to bus stops and overhead bridges should be standard in new housing estates.

Karen Koo (Madam)

TROUBLED BY LOUD NOISE FROM MALL

I would like to understand why Wisteria Mall allows loading or unloading of goods past midnight.

The last incident was on Dec 25 at 2am.

The sound of the engines and the buzzing from the trucks are very loud at night. Surely such activities exceed the maximum permitted noise levels set by the National Environment Agency.

Colin Kee

TRAIN FOREIGN NURSES BETTER

I was admitted to Changi General Hospital twice last year and this month, I was admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for major surgery.

During my stay at both hospitals, I noticed that most of the nursing staff were foreigners.

Foreigners are welcome to work here and contribute to the health industry but, speaking from experience, I feel that some foreign nurses could be better trained.

Koh Lye Hong (Madam)