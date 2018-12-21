Excerpts from readers' letters

USE DRONES TO MONITOR INTRUSIONS

It is time Singapore used drones, equipped with all-weather 24/7 cameras, to fly around its territorial waters and guard against intrusions (Khaw tells Malaysian ships to back off as S'pore expands port limits; Dec 7).

This is a much cheaper and efficient way of recording intrusions and it will allow us to send our coastal police and navy to guard other parts of our coast.

Making these videos accessible to the public will also show the world how Singapore is being bullied.

Colin Ong Tau Shien

KUDOS TO SCDF OFFICERS

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers certainly do not deserve to be mistreated (Abuse of SCDF officers by patients on the rise; Dec 14).

The sole objective of ambulance officers is to rush the patient to the nearest hospital as it could be a matter of life and death.

The SCDF officers should be commended for exercising patience and showing dedication in the course of their duties.

Abuses must not be condoned and the culprits should be taken to task.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan

TIME FOR PLASTIC BAG TAX?

We must reduce plastic waste now to tackle global warming (Four supermarket chains launch campaign to reduce plastic bag use; Dec 12; and Try fresh approach to cut plastic bag usage, Dec 14). However, I am doubtful that a campaign that gives shoppers a free recycling bag would work.

I am certain that every household would have a few recycling bags already as they are usually given out as freebies.

If that is the case, why aren't people taking their own bags to buy groceries? This is because there is no incentive for doing so and plastic bags are given out freely at supermarkets.

If the Government is truly interested in reducing plastic use, a disincentive framework, such as a plastic bag tax, would need to be introduced. After all, it has been years since we adopted the education and awareness approach, and yet consumer behaviour has not changed.

Lee Yong Se

MISTAKES IN BENGALI BOOKS

It's great that students from India and Bangladesh can study their mother tongue in Singapore.

But the Bengali books which the students use - distributed by the Board of Teaching and Testing South Asian Language - contain many obvious mistakes, which get reprinted year after year.

Besides spelling errors, there are also mistakes in sentence formation and grammar.

There are also pages which are literally translated from English assessment books, but which have lost their effective meaning.

I have brought up the mistakes to various people but they have not been corrected.

How long will students be reading these books with the many mistakes?

I hope the books can be corrected as soon as possible.

Chaitali Tarafdar (Mrs)