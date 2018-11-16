Excerpts from readers' letters

POWER OF MP VISITS

Recently, our MP visited my block, going door to door to chat with the residents. Two or three weeks before the visit took place, we had our lift flooring, light diffusers and lights replaced. The lift walls were also cleaned up. All these were in a really bad state for over a year.

It seems that whenever VIPs visit, we receive good service from the town council and HDB. Residents should not be treated this way.

We pay service fees, yet we are not given the service we pay for. Could we have more visits by MPs, please.

Antony Alex

THE PINK OF HEALTH

The Health Ministry recently announced a plan to standardise packaging for cigarette packs.

Anecdotally, smoking for many evokes a sense of power and masculinity.

As statistics show that the majority of smokers are men, how about considering fuchsia pink as the designated standardised colour for future cigarette boxes?

I am certain many men will find it rather emasculating to whip out tiny little pink boxes from their pockets to light up.

Stephen Tan

MRT CHECKS NECESSARY

Increased security at MRT stations is a right move. The fact that there has never been an attack so far does not mean we should be complacent. No inconvenience is too much to bear and the old adage, prevention is better than cure, never goes stale. Commuters who do not want to be searched simply need to take fewer things with them when riding the train.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

A BOOST FOR RUGBY

All secondary schools should make the book When We Were Kings: A Golden Era Of Singapore Rugby by Godfrey Robert required reading.

First, its narrative is fast-paced, succinct and portions of it can even be adapted as comprehension passages. Second, its gives the younger generation an insight into how Singapore was a Rugby power.

Singapore sports is much more than swimming and table tennis. It is an opportune time to boost the popularity of rugby and maybe target qualifying for the Rugby World Cup. The book also focuses on racial harmony and how team sports can take barriers down.

Colin Ong Tau Shien