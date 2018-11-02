Excerpts from readers' letters

REMOVE IC NO. FROM DRIVING LICENCE

In the past, one's Singapore passport and IC both bore the same number. However, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority now issues a separate unique number for passports.

With stricter rules to come over NRIC data, perhaps the traffic police should stop using NRIC numbers for driver's licences too.

If a driving licence does not show an NRIC number, it can be used as an alternative form of identification in lieu of an identity card.

Goh Ee Ca (Ms)

MISTAKE TO ABOLISH EUTHANASIA LAW

The Association of Criminal Lawyers of Singapore (ACLS) wants to abolish the death penalty yet has made calls for euthanasia to be approved (Calls for abolition of euthanasia offence, death penalty, S377A; Oct 25).

If the argument is to not take away life then how do they justify their stand on euthanasia?

Shouldn't the law protect an individual who is sick and whose life could be ended earlier by family members who wish to avoid any inconvenience or, for some, a quicker way to get their inheritance?

Florence Veronica Minjoot

OK TO AIM FOR EXCELLENCE

There appears to be a trend towards "anti-excellence" (Aim to be anti-elitism, not anti-excellence, urges Chan Chun Sing; Oct 27).

Students are labelled "elitist" because they attend a good school. Top students are also often scorned for having good grades and called nerdy for working hard.

What concerns me even more is how these perceptions appear to be translated into government policies - such as not naming top students in major national exams, doing away with positions in class. The Ministry of Education must be careful of sending the wrong message and breeding a generation of students who strive for mediocrity.

Chong Sze Kah (Madam)

EQ IN SMART NATION PUSH

Recently, at an ActiveSG gym, a man in his 60s asked me if he could use the facilities. I referred him to a staff member who explained that he needed to use SingPass to log into an ActiveSG programme and to create an account for payments. He could not just make a cash payment for an entry ticket. He looked puzzled and the process seemed daunting.

In our endeavour to be a Smart nation, we need to balance IQ (intelligence) with EQ (compassion). We need to accommodate people who are not with the majority.

Dr Tan Chek Wee

SAVING WATER MESSAGE

I am very concerned about our water consumption and conservation, particularly for my children and grandchildren's generation (Singapore lowers 2030 water consumption target; Oct 28). These are topics that should be made part of the school curriculum. Schools can also inculcate water saving practices to drive the point home to our young.

Seow Teck Chye

