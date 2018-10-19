Excerpts from readers' letters

ENDORSE RELIABLE SUPPLEMENTS

All sorts of supplements are readily available in the market. Whether they put one back on the road to recovery is not known.

If a particular brand is proven to have health benefits, then maybe our health authorities should endorse it after thorough tests and studies are carried out.

Right now, it is surprising to see doctors in both the public and private sectors freely recommending supplements to patients.

Is this ethical, as one does not know whether they have any actual benefits?

David Soh Poh Huat

IMPROVE HOSPITAL WAITING AREA

The waiting area for the operating theatres in KK Women's and Children's Hospital Women's Tower is located in a corridor sandwiched between electrical risers and the operating theatres.

Comfortable barrel chairs pushed up against the corridor wall and leaning against the doors of some service rooms conflict with patient traffic in and out of the operating theatres.

Because of the peculiarity of the waiting area, families can witness patients being wheeled in and out of the operating theatres, and the feeling is overwhelming.

The hospital should improve their waiting area and make it a more appropriate space for anxious family members to wait in.

Loong Chik Tong

FEE WAIVER EXCLUDES SOME PEOPLE

In August, EZ-Link said that its EZ-Reload function, which automatically tops up a user's registered ez-link card when it has insufficient value, would be free (EZ-Link promotes e-payment adoption with free auto top-up, loose-change top-up; Aug 1). Previously, there was a 25 cent charge with every top-up made.

However, by limiting this to only e-payments, the groups of people who most need this - retirees and lower-income groups - are excluded from enjoying the waiver of the top-up fee.

I hope that the authorities will be more inclusive when implementing initiatives.

Lim Tong Wah

NUH MUST IMPROVE CALL CENTRE

Recently, my wife called the National University Hospital's Specialist Outpatient Clinic Appointment Centre to reschedule an appointment and was put on hold for 50 minutes.

The message, "Your call is important to us. We will get back to you shortly", was played repeatedly.

She tried to call again at 3pm and gave up after 10 minutes.

If the hospital truly feels that our calls are important to them, then they would respond.

I hope they will improve their service.

John Mitchell

GIVE TIME FOR TRAY RETURN TO WORK

It appears the problem of trays not being returned after meals is not going to go away any time soon.

Several initiatives have been introduced to address the problem but the various agencies have not been able to achieve the desired outcome.

Disagreements among stakeholders have also contributed to it.

Stall owners claim it is unfair for them to pay customers to return their trays, while diners find it a hassle to pay a deposit that they get back on returning their trays.

It does not help when people circumvent the deposit system by simply not taking a tray.

As there is no silver bullet for this problem, it is better to let the situation take its natural course.

Diners who fail to return their trays after eating will inconvenience others after them who have to do something: either clear the mess or bear with it.

A time will come when people will realise that it pays to be socially responsible.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng