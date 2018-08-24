Excerpts from readers' letters

S'PORE POOLS SHOULD GO CASHLESS

In the hype of going cashless, we seem to have missed out on one area: Singapore Pools outlets.

Daily, Singapore Pools must be collecting about $1 million in cash from all its outlets. Besides the manpower needed to tally this amount, which could lead to mistakes, there is also the security manpower involved to consider.

If Singapore Pools were to go cashless, imagine the manpower costs it could save on and the rise in productivity this could lead to.

Ong Tiong Meng

HDB SHOULD HIRE THE ELDERLY

Keeping more elderly people employed is a step in the right direction in tackling the elderly suicide problem in Singapore.

In fact, I previously wrote about the Housing Board launching a programme to employ healthy and able-bodied elderly people to clean and sweep HDB blocks near their own homes. They could be trained and supervised by HDB officers and given light-duty work, like cleaning lift interiors and sweeping void decks. They would also not have to travel far to get to their place of work.

In the long term, Singapore will also not need to depend heavily on foreign workers to clean our estates.

Francis Heng

KUDOS TO POLICEMEN

I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the officers from the Singapore Police Force for their dedication and commitment in keeping our parks safe and crime-free.

These men in blue have been vital in keeping the peace and ensuring that illicit activities are kept at bay for the benefit of the public. They have also been instrumental in enforcing the laws guiding the proper use of personal mobility devices in our parks and ensuring that the public can have a safe and enjoyable time without constantly fearing for their safety.

I have seen these men working tirelessly come rain or shine and, again, I would like to salute them for their hard and "heart" work.

Chan Whye Shiung

WHISTLE-BLOWING AVENUE FOR MAIDS

I recently discovered that the Ministry of Manpower's advice to foreign domestic workers (FDWs) here who have problems with their employment is to first raise the issue with their employers.

However, for most FDWs, the issue is usually with their employers.

There have been many cases where FDWs have been ill-treated, sometimes resulting in injury and death. Just as companies have whistle-blowing channels, so too should FDWs. To ensure there are regular opportunities for FDWs to access this channel, they should be obliged to report to the authorities in person, perhaps fortnightly at the neighbourhood police posts.

This is to ensure that employers do not keep FDWs imprisoned at home without any access to their mobile phones.

Adam Reutens-Tan

SHOW SECURITY OFFICERS RESPECT

I would like to encourage and urge all public residents and tenants to cooperate and respect security officers and personnel who are carrying out their duties and keeping areas safe and sound.

I have seen first-hand how many security officers have been abused and shouted at, as well as accused of being rude when they were only being firm and professional in carrying out their duties.

Security personnel are working under the instruction of their management councils to prevent crime and other incidents from happening.

Singapore has been able to prevent and stop external threats, but we are not free if there are internal threats and attacks from within.

We need all parties to cooperate and work together to make Singapore a better crime-free and incident-free country.

Ace Kindredzen Cheong