Excerpts from readers' letters

DON'T RELY ON OTHERS FOR WATER

In order not to be threatened by our neighbouring country over our water supply, the Government should expedite ways for Singapore to be 100 per cent independent for our water needs by exploring ways to increase our reservoirs (S'pore and Malaysia must comply fully with 1962 water treaty: MFA; July 26).

Perhaps, Singapore can build an undersea water reservoir or more water catchment areas to trap more rain water. The Government should also set a daily usage target for each household and encourage everyone to use less than the target to cultivate a water-saving habit.

This can be done by rewarding households with consistently less water consumption and charging a higher rate for those that exceed the target by a certain percentage.

Ng Sung Nang

DO NOT CALL REGISTRY IS INEFFECTIVE

I fully agree with Mr Anthony Ng that the Do Not Call Registry has little or no effect in filtering out unwanted text messages and calls, which are largely from moneylenders and online gambling sites (Do Not Call Registry does not appear to stop unsolicited messages, calls; July 10).

Efforts to report these are mostly redirected to the police, which often does not result in any difference. As there are no repercussions, the offenders are emboldened to continue reaching out to potential customers or victims. I hope that the authorities will step up enforcement efforts to make these offenders think twice about continuing with this nuisance.

Nicholas Chong Yaw Mun

ECO-FRIENDLY NDP FUNPACKS

I took a sneak peek at the National Day Parade funpacks given out during the National Education show and wondered if we could be more environmentally friendly in celebrating our nation's birthday.

Plastic bottles, plastic flags along with plastic noise and light makers were included in the goodie bags.

Perhaps the bottles could be upgraded to repeat-use types and pre-filled with water. Additional water points can be made readily accessible to the paradegoers.

Many people also probably have no use for the noise and light makers, and discard them shortly after. Collection bins can be placed around the venue to collect these from each show for reuse in subsequent parades.

The bag design has already been improved over the years to encourage reuse. It is time to expand this to include items in the bag as well.

Lim Kong Hiong

VALUE LIFE BEYOND MONEY

Dr William Wan, general secretary of the Singapore Kindness Movement, makes an interesting suggestion that kindness can cure greed in the healthcare profession (Keep kindness at the core of healthcare; July 17).

This might work if healthcare was truly philanthropy. But when the Government decided that investment in healthcare, especially through our public hospital systems, must be fiscally viable, it became a business.

Appealing to healthcare professionals to reduce exorbitant charges in healthcare may be doing so to the wrong people. The administrator and management of a hospital determine how charges are imposed on patients.

Kindness is not the cure for greed, but being just and valuing life beyond money may help.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)