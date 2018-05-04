Excerpts from readers' letters

NEED TO DEFINE 'LOW-INCOME HOMES'

I am all for setting aside places in certain schools for children from lower-income homes, but we need to be careful when determining what constitutes "lower-income homes" (Set aside spaces in 'elite' schools for kids from lower-income homes, by Mrs Tara Dhar Hasnain; April 27).

For example, we should avoid making assumptions about income based on a student's dwelling.

In Singapore, there are Housing Board residents who drive luxury cars, and there are private property owners who struggle financially due to unemployment or health issues. Thus, various factors need to be considered when defining "lower-income homes".

Clear guidelines also have to be in place to avoid people abusing such a scheme, and to ensure that the places reserved in schools are given to only children from lower-income households. The last thing we want is parents trying to game the system by renting HDB flats so that their children stand a better chance of getting into popular schools.

Chin Su Yi (Ms)

CAN PMDS BE RIDDEN AT CROSSINGS?

The quick response by the Land Transport Authority to the spate of fatal accidents caused by personal mobility devices (PMDs) - bicycles included - over the past few months is laudable.

However, there needs to be a clarification on whether it is against the law for these PMDs to be ridden at pedestrian crossings.

It is far too common to see riders dash across traffic-light junctions or zebra crossings, expecting motorists to stop for them.

Apart from the danger posed to pedestrians crossing at the same time, a sudden appearance of these PMDs is a recipe for a disastrous accident. The authorities need to make it clear to all.

Christopher Tang

SCREEN CRUCIAL WORLD CUP MATCHES

It was a wonderful surprise to hear that Mediacorp will be airing nine matches of the 2018 World Cup for free, up from the four during the last World Cup.

It would be good if the matches being aired are the quarter-finals and the third-place match, so that viewers can watch them from the comfort of their homes.I hope Mediacorp can look into this issue.

Ong Hwee Eng

DISALLOW E-SCOOTERS ON PAVEMENTS

I agree with some of the points made by Madam Serena Foo Choon Huay, such as how pedestrians should not be engrossed in their mobile devices (Pavement etiquette for e-scooters and pedestrians; April 27).

But I strongly disagree with her overall theme - namely that pedestrians should willingly share the sidewalks with personal mobility devices or bicycles.

Legalising the riding of bicycles and electric scooters on Singapore's sidewalks is not a good idea.

Every day, I observe dangerous actions by the riders of such vehicles. It is a no-brainer to predict that there will be more serious accidents involving such vehicles and pedestrians, and that some of the accidents will be fatalities.

Rather than promoting that pedestrians share the sidewalks with e-scooters, we should advocate eliminating this law.

Loren Howerter

PUZZLED BY ATTACKERS' LIGHT PENALTY

What struck me about the report of four motor scooter riders attacking an Argentinian man (Four scooter riders jailed for assaulting pedestrian; May 1) was that the punishment as reported appeared to be ludicrously light compared with the obviously roguish behaviour.

I looked carefully for mitigating factors, but instead found several aggravating ones, which has increased my bewilderment.

More information would be welcome.

Yap Kok Keng

MISLED BY ADS FOR 24-HOUR DENTISTS

I was in Singapore for the Food&Hotel Asia trade show recently and, on my last night here, I developed a serious toothache with a swollen gum.

Desperate for aid, I searched online for 24-hour emergency dental services, and found the names of private clinics and well-known hospitals.

But when I called these clinics and hospitals, I was either connected to an automated answering machine informing me that the clinic was closed or referred to the National University Hospital.

It seems to me that the 24-hour emergency dental services being advertised in Singapore are really not available.

Such advertisements are misleading and that is not right.

Dieter Speer