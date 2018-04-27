Excerpts from readers' letters

POLY SHOULD HONOUR COMMITMENT

Republic Polytechnic, in revoking the places of 16 students who were admitted in error, has said that it had to be fair to students who were also rejected for not meeting the admission criteria (Republic Poly says sorry after mistakenly accepting 16 students; April 24).

But it has ignored another principle - even if you make a mistake, you should honour your commitment.

The students are innocent and should not be asked to bear the brunt of the school's mistake. We keep saying that marks are not important, but what we are doing here is the opposite.

Ang Miah Boon

ENSURE ALL S'POREANS HAVE A HOME

I have read and watched news of the very high property prices in Hong Kong, which have put buying apartments out of reach for most residents.

This has resulted in many young people leaving for greener pastures, like Australia.

I am worried that it will be the same in Singapore one day and there will be a brain drain.

We must make sure everybody here can afford a home.

Charlie Lau

KEEP TO TERMS OF HOUSING LEASES

HDB flats are very heavily subsidised by the Government. They are not only dwelling places but also pots of gold, as owners can reap profits when they sell it.

The housing lease and their term policies must be adhered to, just like with private property.

This will keep HDB flat prices in check through the years ahead.

Florence Veronica Minjoot (Ms)

VOLUNTEERS CAN PROTECT MPS

In lieu of giving MPs bodyguards, perhaps able-bodied men and women who are trained pugilists should volunteer their time at Meet-the-People Sessions, and intervene to keep the peace should the need arise (MPs reject greater security at sessions with residents; April 22).

Our MPs could also be taught to adopt basic precautionary measures to protect themselves, such as holding sessions in well-lit public spaces and keeping their backs against a wall to deter surprise attacks from behind.

Woon Wee Min

MAKE RULES ON BELTING UP CLEAR As a GrabHitch driver, I advise my passengers to belt up, but almost all argue with me about it, citing Malaysia and other countries that do not require back-seat passengers to do so. Now, I tell them it is for their own safety. The Traffic Police should make it clear whether passengers need to belt up. It should also take strict enforcement action against errant drivers and passengers. Lim Boon Seng

SMART LAMP POSTS NOT TO IMPRESS

Dr Adrian W. J. Kuah's suggestion that the Singapore Government is spending so much effort and funds on smart lamp posts just to look impressive is quite insulting (Living in the gaze of the Smart Nation and its sensor-enabled lamp posts; April 24).

He also compared us with "prisoners" being watched by guards. A more apt comparison would be the airport control tower, which keeps watch to ensure the safety and comfort of airplanes and passengers.

The only valid concern with smart lamp posts is the possible abuse of surveillance data. Hence, a proper system of checks and balances must be in place to monitor who accesses personal data.

Tan Pin Ho