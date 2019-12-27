Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

WHY ALLOW PEAK-HOUR PARKING FEES?

Why do the Housing Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority allow outsourced operators to charge higher parking fees during so-called peak hours during lunch and dinner time?

I would like to understand the rationale as this sounds to me like profiteering.

Tony Lim

REVIEW NEED FOR STICKER IN L.P.A.

I recently had my Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) Form 1 completed. What surprised me was the need to affix a little red sticker to signify the seal in the form, as the LPA is a deed.

I cannot see the value in doing this. I can understand that in the past, a seal was used with wax, but shouldn't a review be done to see if such a practice can be done away with? What is the point of getting a sticker to signify the seal?

In the Frequently Asked Questions section of the Office of the Public Guardian's website, it is stated that such stickers can be purchased at most bookstores.

Roger Chua Yeu Hock

BUILD PARK IN IRWELL BANK ROAD

I learnt with much dismay that the plot of land at the corner of Irwell Bank Road and River Valley Road is being put up for sale for future residential development (URA launches tender for Irwell Bank Road site, Nov 1).

I am not sure if we need any more housing in this heavily congested area. This vacant plot may be better used as a much-needed "green lung" for the residents living around the area.

Perhaps consider setting up a new park with a jogging track and trees, as well as carving a sheltered area for parked bicycles for residents who might then catch the train at the upcoming Great World MRT station, which would be only a five-minute walk from this park.

This green development would be in line with the future "car-lite" society.

Damian Ng Swee Beng